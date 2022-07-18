Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 331 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 998,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 454,486 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $65.63 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

