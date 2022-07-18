Financial Partners Group Inc Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,001,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,301,000 after purchasing an additional 423,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $85.73 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

