FIDELIS iM LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.