Bowman & Co S.C. Sells 1,103 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bowman & Co S.C. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 25.8% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 59,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $354.01 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.18.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

