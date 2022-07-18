Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is FIDELIS iM LLC’s 9th Largest Position

FIDELIS iM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,362 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 766,779 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
