Financial Partners Group Inc Has $600,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.45 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day moving average is $109.62.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.