Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 4,172 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after buying an additional 1,101,442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $114.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

