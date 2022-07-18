Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is FIDELIS iM LLC’s 4th Largest Position

FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,780 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 9.7% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,968,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
