Financial Partners Group Inc Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 3.1% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $14,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $51.01 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64.

