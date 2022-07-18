Financial Partners Group Inc Has $43.28 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.4% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $387.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.69 and a 200-day moving average of $426.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

