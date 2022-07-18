McDonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,284 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.