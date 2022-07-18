Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $82.53 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $78.40 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,244,172.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,844 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,129 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.