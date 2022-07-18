Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 7,589 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $109.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

