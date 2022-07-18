Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,680,000 after buying an additional 185,461 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.62.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $104.59 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.33. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

