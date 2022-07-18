Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $312.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

