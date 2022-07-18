SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $12,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Workday by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,861 shares of company stock worth $14,956,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $140.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,172.58 and a beta of 1.40. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.