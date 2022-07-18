Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,303 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $354,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,394,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 639,624 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after buying an additional 457,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.07.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $104.01 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.37.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

