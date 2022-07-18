Mizuho Trims IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Target Price to $190.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IEX. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.91.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $186.26 on Monday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.99.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in IDEX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

