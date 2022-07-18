Mizuho Trims IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Target Price to $190.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IEX. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.91.
IDEX Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $186.26 on Monday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in IDEX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
