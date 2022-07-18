Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $107,000 in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,025,000 after acquiring an additional 253,479 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,094,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OXM stock opened at $85.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.