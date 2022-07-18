WBH Advisory Inc. Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $138.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

