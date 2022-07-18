Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $13.38 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $522.95 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $231.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $472.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

