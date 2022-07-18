FourThought Financial LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $95.37 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.75.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.