iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,715 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 135,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $57.82 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79.

