Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $388.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Argus dropped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

