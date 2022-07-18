Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 1,055 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Blackstone by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 809,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $2,785,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE BX opened at $93.00 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 176,431 shares worth $6,768,730. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.