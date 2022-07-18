Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 189.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,557. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,588,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,029 shares of company stock worth $71,537,175. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $166.91 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.29.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

