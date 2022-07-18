Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $446,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.89. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.81.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

