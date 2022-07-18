Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 144,443 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 619.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 126,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 109,077 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,563,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,197,000.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COM stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.