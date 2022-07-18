WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Barclays

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $100.75 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,206,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,466,000 after purchasing an additional 506,242 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.