Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $361.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $361.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $334.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.92.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $301.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after buying an additional 356,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,059,000 after acquiring an additional 278,342 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,207,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

