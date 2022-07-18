International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 73,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $139.92 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

