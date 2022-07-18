Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 2,977 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

