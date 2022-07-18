Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Boosted by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $239.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

