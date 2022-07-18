Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Lowered to $48.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $46.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pentair has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pentair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 486,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Pentair by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pentair by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,157,000 after purchasing an additional 93,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Pentair by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

