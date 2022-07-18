eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,518 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in eBay by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,239 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 77,001 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

