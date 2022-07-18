WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 350 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $115.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.12.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

