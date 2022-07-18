WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average is $83.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

