Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,994,000 after buying an additional 83,142 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.