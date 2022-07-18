WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.5% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,024,000 after buying an additional 721,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 393,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,288,000 after acquiring an additional 69,359 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.14 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.00.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

