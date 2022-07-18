Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 2,129 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $116.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.46. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

