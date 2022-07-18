Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 101,290 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 254.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 101,290 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.05.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $74.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 33,324,973 shares of company stock worth $1,910,642,974 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

