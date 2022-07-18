Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $411,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.11 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

