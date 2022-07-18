291 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $248.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.13. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Amgen Profile



Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

