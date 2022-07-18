Latitude Advisors LLC Has $850,000 Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,346,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 61,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $90.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.43. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.49 and a 12 month high of $96.92.

