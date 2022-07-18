Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $63,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.44.
NYSE WSM opened at $131.90 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.64.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
