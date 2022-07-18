Latitude Advisors LLC Has $797,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $248.69 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.13. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

