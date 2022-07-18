Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 71 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $292.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.95 and a 200 day moving average of $319.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

