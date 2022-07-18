Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,432,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 749,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PTNQ opened at $51.44 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11.

