Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $689.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $721.94 and a 200 day moving average of $958.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.01 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,529.00.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.