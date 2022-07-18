Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.65.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

